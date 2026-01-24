Top athlete weddings expected in 2026: Travis Kelce, Ronaldo and more

2025 was the year in which we witnessed several high-profile athlete engagements including some of the biggest names like football star Cristiano Ronaldo and NFL star Travis Kelce.
Let's take a look at some high-profile athletes we can expect to see walking down the aisle in 2026.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
First on the list is the power couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift who created a huge buzz worldwide with their engagement news on August 26, 2025.
The NFL star and American singer-songwriter, who have been dating each other since 2023 are expected to tie the knot in an intimate and private wedding ceremony with A-list guests from both entertainment and sports word.
Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez
Second on the list are football star Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez who announced their engagement on August 11, 2025 through a joint post on Instagram.
The hit couple, who have been together since 2017 is reportedly getting ready for what could be the most glamorous wedding of the year while keeping the ceremony low-key with only close friends and family in attendance.
Alex Albon and Lily Muni
Third on the list are Formula 1 driver Alex Albon and professional golfer Lily Muni who announced their engagement earlier this year, on January 16.
The sweet couple, who began dating in 2019 after meeting on social media is now reportedly planning one of the most highly anticipated weddings of the year.
Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman
Ben Shelton, a professional tennis star and Trinity Rodman, a soccer player made their relationship public in March 2025 through a romantic Instagram post.
Although, the couple haven't announced their engagement yet, they have sparked major marriage speculation after Rodman caught the bride's bouquet during her teammate Tara McKeown's wedding after-party which many see as a sign for the next wedding.
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who also followed in his father's footsteps into the cricket, had got engaged with Saaniya Chandhok on August 2025 in a low-key ceremony attended by only family and close friends, according to TOI.
As per the outlet, the couple is now all set to tie the knot this year on March 5
Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles
Jamaican athlete Junelle Bromfield and Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles who have been engaged since 2024 are set to tie the knot in the spring this year which is expected to be one of the most exciting events in the sports world.