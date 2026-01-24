Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Terry Boers, co-founder of 670 The Score, breathes last at 75

'670 The Score' family mourns the loss of beloved host and co-founder Terry Boers

  • By Bushra Saleem
Terry Boers, co-founder of 670 The Score, breathes last at 75
Terry Boers, co-founder of 670 The Score, breathes last at 75

Longtime Chicago sports radio talk show host Terry Boers, famous for the Boers & Bernstein show on 670 The Score, has died at the age of 75.

670 The Score confirmed his death Friday evening , January 23, in a post on X, CBS News reported.

"The Score lost one of our own today. Terry Boers passed away today surrounded by loved ones. Terry was one of the founding fathers of The Score and one of the most popular people on the air and in The Score hallways," operations director Mitch Rosen said in a statement.

"Terry was original, funny, smart, witty and most importantly a beautiful person. Terry's family's wish is there won't be a funeral, but The Score will celebrate his life on the air next week. So today and forever, RIP Terry Boers," he added.

Boer was one of the original hosts on The Score when it first went on air in January 1992 (originally on AM 820, before moving to AM 1160 in 1997, and then to its current home at AM 670 in 2000). He retired after 25 years on the air in January 2017.

Before joining The Score, Boers spent 20 years in the newspaper industry, including as a sports columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times. He also worked at the Lansing Sun Journal, the Chicago Heights Star, and the Detroit Free Press.

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive
Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive
Top athlete weddings expected in 2026: Travis Kelce, Ronaldo and more
Top athlete weddings expected in 2026: Travis Kelce, Ronaldo and more
Djokovic's tips help teen giantkiller Iva Jovic shine at Australian Open
Djokovic's tips help teen giantkiller Iva Jovic shine at Australian Open
Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in
Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in
Cristiano Ronaldo gets wild suggestion to play Joker in Hollywood movie
Cristiano Ronaldo gets wild suggestion to play Joker in Hollywood movie
Beckham family feud: Brooklyn’s coach shares shocking insight into family tensions
Beckham family feud: Brooklyn’s coach shares shocking insight into family tensions
Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release
Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release
Who is world’s highest-paid female footballer in 2026? Meet Trinity Rodman
Who is world’s highest-paid female footballer in 2026? Meet Trinity Rodman
LeBron James dismisses Jeanie Buss beef: 'I don't care about an article'
LeBron James dismisses Jeanie Buss beef: 'I don't care about an article'
Novak Djokovic hints at retirement age after Australian Open second-round win
Novak Djokovic hints at retirement age after Australian Open second-round win
Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'
Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'
Ibrahima Konate announces father's passing in emotional statement
Ibrahima Konate announces father's passing in emotional statement

Popular News

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive
36 minutes ago
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90

Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
2 hours ago
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover

Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
3 hours ago