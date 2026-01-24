Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Naomi Osaka's Australian Open bid ends with heartbreaking health scar

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from her Australian Open third-round match shortly before she was due to take the court against home qualifier Maddison Inglis.

Japan's Osaka has cited a left abdominal injury - which she has a history of problems with - for pulling out, reported BBC.

The announcement came about two hours before the pair were expected to take to Rod Laver Arena in Saturday's night session.

Osaka, who was seeded 16th, made the decision after warming up at Melbourne Park earlier.

"I thought I could push through it," said Osaka, who won the Melbourne title in 2019 and 2021.

The 28-year-old added, "I played my last match with some pain and thought maybe if I gave myself a break before my match, I would be able to handle it."

Four-time major champion Osaka, who also claimed US Open titles in 2018 and 2020, needed a medical timeout during Thursday's win over Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

Afterwards, she admitted it was a "reoccurring thing" and suggested her injury history would allow reporters to guess what the issue was.

Osaka retired injured during last year's Australian Open with the same issue.

The mother-of-one returned to the sport in 2024 after giving birth and says she plans to speak to doctors about the issue.

