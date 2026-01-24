Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive

Jannik Sinner was limping and trying to stretch out cramps in his arms and legs, and had just gone down a break in the third set when the extreme heat rules kicked in at the Australian Open.
According to Fox News, play was suspended for several minutes while the roof was closed on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday afternoon, and the two-time defending Australian Open champion returned a revitalized man.
He won five of the next six games to take the third set against No. 85-ranked Eliot Spizzirri enroute to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 third-round victory that highlighted a dramatic contrast of intense light and shade.
“I struggled physically today. I got lucky with the heat rule," Sinner said, agreeing that the cooler indoor conditions suited him much more than the energy-sapping heat of the first two sets. “As the time passed, I felt better and better.”
Reflecting on his state at 3-1 down in the third set, after he'd dropped as many service games in this match as he did in winning the entire 2025 tournament, the No. 2-seeded Sinner said he was just trying to survive until a longer break.
“It started with the legs. Got to the arms. I was cramping a bit all over. This is the sport. This is an area I know I need to improve. Tennis is a very mental game. I tried to stay as calm as possible. I’m here to fight, to play every point the best possible way,” he added.
Sinner will next play fellow Italian Luciano Darderi, who beat No. 15 Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.