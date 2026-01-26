Princess Anne, King Charles debunk feud rumours with special move

King Charles and Princess Anne quashed rift rumours with united front in latest sighting.
As per the photos obtained by Hello! on January 25, The Princess Royal and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence joined Charles and his wife , Queen Camilla for Sunday church service in Sandringham, Norfolk.
The 77-year-old monarch appeared in high spirits as he was photographed flashing a wide smile while he was seen arriving at St Peter's church in Wolferton on the Sandringham Estate.
Charles looked dapper in a houndstooth coat and suit, while Camilla exuded elegance in a chocolate brown longline coat with furry cuffs.
Meanwhile, King Charles' sister was seen walking behind their majesties in a navy wool coat, black boots, and a poppy red scarf.
Princess Anne and King Charles' joint appearance came just days after Daily Mail citing an inside source reported that The Princess Royal has held "crunch talks' with the cancer-stricken monarch and his elder son, Prince William.
"Anne has been vocal with both the King and William about Andrew's treatment," an insider told the outlet adding, "Edward is backing her to some extent."
"There are several arguments going on between Andrew and the King and between the King and the wider family – some of whom are convinced the King has treated his brother too harshly," added the source.
This also marks Anne and Charles first joint appearance since their Christmas service alongside other members of the Royal Family.