Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

MGK, Megan Fox reunion rumours grow after another romantic outing

Megan Fox and MGK parted ways late in 2024

  • By Fatima Hassan
MGK, Megan Fox reunion rumours grow after another romantic outing
MGK, Megan Fox reunion rumours grow after another romantic outing   

Megan Fox and her ex-fiancé, MGK, have confused fans once again as they quietly reunite in Calabasas, California. 

On Sunday, January 27, the 35-year-old American rapper and the popular actress reunited for a cozy dinner date alongside their daughter, Saga.   

The former couple, who called it quits in late 2024, kept their profiles low as they both arrived at their favorite eatery in casual outfits.  

Page Six reported that Megan is pictured leaving the restaurant with MGK while carrying their daughter. 

For the outing, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore a baggy pair of pants, which he paired with a black t-shirt.

While the 39-year-old American actress was wearing a purple sweat-suit and red-and-white Nike sneakers. 

This is not the first time the two have been pictured together, ever since they announced their high-profile breakup in 2024. 

The pair, who decided to stay mum over the reconciliation speculations, have not shown any tense spirits as they reunite to spend quality time with Saga. 

For those unaware, Machine Gun Kelly and his ex-fiancée initially met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and got engaged two years later. 

They reportedly parted ways in late 2024 when the actress was pregnant with their first child together. 

Despite their on-and-off-again relationship, the two announced the birth of their daughter, Saga, in May 2024.    

Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos to revive 'Poor Things' memories in new eerie ad
Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos to revive 'Poor Things' memories in new eerie ad
'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton on Harry Styles resemblance: 'I get it'
'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton on Harry Styles resemblance: 'I get it'
Kim Kardashian bags lead role in 'The Fifth Wheel' alongside Nikki Glaser
Kim Kardashian bags lead role in 'The Fifth Wheel' alongside Nikki Glaser
BAFTA 2026 nominations create history ahead of February ceremony: Full list here
BAFTA 2026 nominations create history ahead of February ceremony: Full list here
Billie Eilish, James Cameron's new film faces delay due to tech errors
Billie Eilish, James Cameron's new film faces delay due to tech errors
Victoria Beckham gearing up to 'expose' Nicola Peltz after Brooklyn's claims
Victoria Beckham gearing up to 'expose' Nicola Peltz after Brooklyn's claims
Kim Kardashian reveals Britney Spears prank to fool Paparazzi
Kim Kardashian reveals Britney Spears prank to fool Paparazzi
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes
'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance
Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post
Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post

Popular News

India, EU seal major trade deal after 20 years of negotiations

India, EU seal major trade deal after 20 years of negotiations
34 minutes ago
Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos to revive 'Poor Things' memories in new eerie ad

Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos to revive 'Poor Things' memories in new eerie ad

11 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal jab at Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn family feud

Kangana Ranaut takes brutal jab at Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn family feud
4 hours ago