MGK, Megan Fox reunion rumours grow after another romantic outing   

Megan Fox and her ex-fiancé, MGK, have confused fans once again as they quietly reunite in Calabasas, California.
On Sunday, January 27, the 35-year-old American rapper and the popular actress reunited for a cozy dinner date alongside their daughter, Saga.
The former couple, who called it quits in late 2024, kept their profiles low as they both arrived at their favorite eatery in casual outfits.
Page Six reported that Megan is pictured leaving the restaurant with MGK while carrying their daughter.
For the outing, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore a baggy pair of pants, which he paired with a black t-shirt.
While the 39-year-old American actress was wearing a purple sweat-suit and red-and-white Nike sneakers.
This is not the first time the two have been pictured together, ever since they announced their high-profile breakup in 2024.
The pair, who decided to stay mum over the reconciliation speculations, have not shown any tense spirits as they reunite to spend quality time with Saga.
For those unaware, Machine Gun Kelly and his ex-fiancée initially met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and got engaged two years later.
They reportedly parted ways in late 2024 when the actress was pregnant with their first child together.
Despite their on-and-off-again relationship, the two announced the birth of their daughter, Saga, in May 2024.