  • By Hania Jamil
Orry breaks silence on Sara Ali Khan feud, demands apology from her mom

Orry has spoken about the recent bad blood, that has been brooding between him and his former close pal, Sara Ali Khan, amid social media attacks.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the media personality, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, said he can let go of everything if Sara's mother Amrita Singh apologises to him.

Talking about unfollowing the Love Aaj Kal actress, he said, "I unfollowed Sara a while ago.. and I haven't followed Ibrahim in years." 

He shared that being friends with Sara would mean he can take the "trauma" Amrita has caused and that that's not possible anymore.

Discussing the viral remark he made on Sara's career, Orry noted, "I don't really think I said anything wrong about her.. I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career," adding that she would not have taken the remark in a negative light.

Confirming the feud with the Khan's siblings, Orry said, "If Amrita Singh were to apologise I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future."

On Monday, January 26, Orry shared a video on Instagram, which was a spin on a viral reel, where Amulya Rattan called out a man's "civic sense" for walking behind her while she was recording.

However, what caused controversy was Orry's reply to a fan comment, which many have dubbed as "pathetic".

In the clip, Orry was dressed in a blue mesh top with a printed outline of a bra.

An Instagram user teased in the comment section, "Genuine question: What exactly is that bra holding together?" to which he replied, "Sara Ali Khan's hits."

The viral comment came after Sara and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, unfollowed Orry, as he posted a reel titled "3 worst names", listing the names Sara, Amrita and Palak.

All three names were associated with the renowned family, as Amrita Singh is the mother of Sara and Ibrahim and ex-wife of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, while Palak Tiwari is rumoured to be romantically involved with the Nadaaniyan actor.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino.

She will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

