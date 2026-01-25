Aptamil baby formula recalled over food poisoning concerns in UK

Food giant Danone has recalled a batch of its Aptamil baby formula product over concerns it could contain a toxin which can cause vomiting and stomach cramps.
According to Wales Online, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said only one batch sold in the UK is affected, but additional batches in other countries are also affected.
The agency said the cereulide toxin, which can cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps if consumed, has been found in the batch distributed in the UK.
Darren Whitby, head of incidents and resilience at the FSA, said, “We want to make parents, guardians and caregivers aware that Danone has recalled a batch of Aptamil First Infant Formula (800g).”
“If you have purchased batch 31-10-2026 of Aptamil First Infant Formula 800g, with a best-before date of October 31 2026, the FSA’s advice is that you should not feed infants or young children with this product. If you have fed this product to a baby and have any concerns about potential health impact, you should seek advice from healthcare professionals by contacting your GP or by calling NHS 111,” he added.
FSA warned that Cereulide is a toxin produced by food poisoning bacteria Bacillus cereus and can cause food poisoning symptoms which can be quick to develop and include vomiting and stomach cramps.
The recall comes after Nestle recalled some of its baby formula products over concerns they may contain the food poisoning toxin. The company said several batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula were not safe to be fed to babies.