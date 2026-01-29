Noah Kahan reveals new album holds ‘feelings’ he ‘wants to scream’ after long silence

Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
After a “long silence”, Noah Kahan has finally let out his “feelings” with his new music.

On Wednesday, January 28, the Busyhead hitmaker announced the release date for his eagerly-awaited fourth studio album, The Great Divide, sharing that it is set to come out on April 24, 2026.

In the post, the singer confessed that the project, which comes after his three-year long break from the music scene, holds “feelings” he “wants to scream” after a long silence.

Sharing the deeply personal meaning and significance behind the new album, Noah Kahan penned, “From a long silence forms a divide, a great expanse demanding attention. I stare across it. I see old friends, my father, my mother, my siblings, my younger self, the great state of Vermont.”

“I want to scream these feelings, to gesticulate wildly at the figures on the other side, but my voice has grown hoarse and muted after years of climbing a ladder towards the wild, spiraling dreams that have materialized in front of me,” he continued.

The Stick Season singer went on to share, “Instead, I wrote them down next to a piano in Nashville, next to a pond in Guilford Vermont, in a legendary studio in upstate New York, on a farm with a firetower in Only, Tennessee. The songs are the words I would say if I could.”

“They are the fears I dance with in the moments before I drift off to sleep. The music here is my best attempt to delve deeper into the people, places, and feelings that have made me who I am. I am grateful for all of it, for all of you, for listening to them, if you choose to do so,” Kahan concluded.

Noah Kahan is set to release first single, the title track, from his upcoming album tomorrow, January 30.

