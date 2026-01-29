Gervonta Davis' 2-week manhunt ends: Boxer arrested on kidnapping charges

Gervonta Davis, a three-division world champion and one of boxing’s biggest stars, was taken into custody in Miami.
According to The Guardian, nearly two weeks after police issued an arrest warrant accusing the fighter of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident last fall, Davis was taken into the custody.
Miami Gardens police said Davis was apprehended following a multi-day surveillance operation conducted across three counties in coordination with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Authorities said he was arrested without incident in Miami’s Design District and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center late Wednesday night, January 28.
As per the police, the warrant stemmed from an alleged confrontation on 27 October at a strip club in Miami Gardens, where a woman who had previously been in a relationship with Davis was working as a VIP cocktail server.
Investigators allege that Davis confronted the woman inside the club, forcibly took her into a back room and assaulted her before restraining her and escorting her outside.
A police report states that Davis allegedly grabbed the woman by her hair and throat while making a threatening remark, then led her to a parking area before releasing her. The woman later sought help from coworkers and contacted police. Officers documented visible injuries, including bruising to her arm, according to authorities.
The woman told investigators she first met Davis in 2022 and that the two were involved in an intimate relationship for several months in 2025. She said the relationship ended roughly a month before the alleged incident and that she had cut off communication with him.
In addition to filing a police report, the woman initiated a civil lawsuit against Davis, alleging multiple counts including battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping.
One of her attorneys said earlier this month that the findings of the police investigation mirrored the claims raised in the civil complaint.