Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026

Sony has officially revealed the highly-anticipated free PlayStation Plus games for February 2026, bringing four new exhilarating titles for all the subscribers to enjoy next month.
The recently announced games will be accessible to all PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers, players can claim the games from February 3 to March 2, 2026.
Full list of free games
- The February lineup includes:
- Undisputed
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- ULTROS
Undisputed
The upcoming Undisputed, classic Fight Night series-inspired game, is set to lead the PlayStation Plus games lineup of February 2026, the first major licensed boxing game in over a decade.
It features a roster of over 70 real-life boxers worldwide.
Players can generate a customized fighter and rise through the ranks from rookie to world champion.
Subnautica: Below Zero
An intriguing game that takes you to a depth and a challenging world, where players are required to survive in harsh environments partnering with deadly creatures.
Along the way, players can create habitats, craft equipment in the quest to chart the depths and unravel a hidden truth.
Ace Combat 7: Skies
If you are fond of playing action games, the Ace Combat 7: Skies is a fast-paced aerial combat, where players are placed in the cockpit of cutting-edge fighter jets during intense dogfights.
ULTROS
ULTROS is said to be the most different and mesmerizing game of the series, a captivating action-adventure that blends roguelite elements and Metroidvania with surreal art and exploration-heavy gameplay.
According to the Essential Japan notes, “Gameplay combines brutal, intimate, close-quarter combat against cosmic lifeforms with the tranquil task of cultivating plant life in a setting called The Sarcophagus.”
Apart from the PlayStation Plus games for February 2026, Sony has reminded players to claim January’s free titles before they get excluded on February 2.
With such a diverse lineup, February 2026 promises an intriguing lineup for every PlayStation Plus subscriber.