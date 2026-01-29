Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Cruz Beckham’s latest move linked to Brooklyn sparks confusion amid rift

  • By Salima Bhutto
Cruz Beckham recently took down his own video, which was apparently aimed at his elder brother, Brooklyn Beckham.

The youngest Beckham along with his youngest brother, Romeo, uploaded a video on his TikTok account with a caption, "Imagine hating and we’re just here like."

In the video, the brothers were joined by their girlfriends Jackie Apostel and Kim Turnbull on a trip to Paris, enjoying dinner over the weekend.

It is still unknown why he deleted the video, however, the video seemed to be a swipe at his elder brother in Brooklyn, who recently accused his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, trying to sabotage his marriage with Nicola Peltz.

In a shocking lengthy statement, Brooklyn accused his parents of "consistently" disrespecting his wife, adding that she was not even invited to his father's 50th birthday party.

In his over 800-word post, he claimed that his parents control narratives about his family in the press.

"Inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into," he wrote, adding, "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want (is) peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

It’s worth mentioning here that Victoria and David Beckham's representatives did not address the accusations formally.

