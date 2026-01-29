Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message  

Chappell Roan has taken home top awards at the 2026 Resonator ceremony.
The 27-year-old American singer-songwriter has received the Harmoniser Award for championing the LGBTQ community at the biggest international platforms.
On Wednesday, January 28, the legendary American singer, Nancy Wilson, presented Chappell with the award, which also allowed her to deliver a remarkable speech, highlighting the rights of the community.
Notably, the awards gala was hosted by the comedian Fred Armisen, the evening served as an unofficial kick-off to Grammy Week.
After accepting the accolade, the popstar addressed the audience while stressing out over the issue, saying, "I get uncomfortable when I get told I’m a good person."
"I think that has to do with some type of Christian guilt or something, but it’s cool when people you really look up to think that you’re a good person or that you’re doing good things," the Good Luck, Babe! crooner added.
She continued, "I only know what to do because I see other people in my life doing good things and listening to trans people who need representation and money for healthcare and rent."
For those unaware, the Harmoniser Award is handed out annually to musical artists who utilize their music to raise awareness regarding the acceptance of the LGBTQ community in the world, and Chappell Roan is one of them.