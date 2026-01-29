Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka secured her place in the Australian Open final for the fourth consecutive year.
The world No.1 defeated Ukraine's 12th seed Elina Svitolina with a score of 6-2 6-3 at Melbourne Park.
Sabalenka delivered a strong performance by hitting 29 winning shots, making only 15 unforced errors and lost only 11 points on serve.
She briefly lost momentum after being penalised for grunting during a rally in the first set but she quickly regained focus to win the first set.
The player responded strongly after an early setback in the second set to dominate the match and secure the victory with a decisive forehand.
After winning the match, the 27-year-old expressed, "I cannot believe that, it is an incredible achievement. But the job is not done yet," as per BBC Sports.
She went on to share, "I am super happy with the win, she is a great opponent and was playing incredible tennis throughout the week. I am super happy to get through this tough match."
"I'm glad that the level was there today. I am happy to get this win in straight sets," Sabalenka added.
With this victory, Sabalenka become just the third layer in the Open era to reach four consecutive women's singles finals at the Australian Open after Evonne Goolagong and Martina Hingis.
Not only this, she also becomes just the third woman in the Open era to reach seven consecutive singles finals at hard-court Grand Slams, joining the elite group of Steffi Graf and Hingis.
The Belarusian will now face Elena Rybakina (who defeated Jessica Pegula) on Saturday, January 1.