King Charles to assign key role to Duchess Sophie ahead of major event  

Duchess Sophie has taken on a major role to support King Charles and Queen Camilla ahead of the noble event.
On February 3rd, Their Majesties will host a lavish ceremony at St James’s Palace to celebrate those working in regional and local authorities across the United Kingdom.
As per the latest findings by GB News, for the prestigious occasion, the 77-year-old monarch and his life partner have invited approximately 350 local government employees to join them for the royal celebrations next Tuesday.
From the British Royal Family, the royal couple, who tied the knot in 2005, have assigned the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to join them for the event.
Despite the event’s details being made public by the royal insiders, it remains unclear whether Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, will also join the King and Queen for the noble gathering.
For those unaware, the gathering will see the attendees representing the breadth of public service delivery, from social workers and those leading efforts to tackle violence against women and girls, a cause Queen Camilla has deeply attached to over the years.
As of now, neither King Charles nor Queen Camilla has announced further details of their upcoming Royal event.