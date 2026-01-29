Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

King Charles to assign key role to Duchess Sophie ahead of major event

Duchess Sophie will join King Charles and Queen Camilla for the royal celebrations next week

  • By Fatima Hassan
King Charles to assign key role to Duchess Sophie ahead of major event
King Charles to assign key role to Duchess Sophie ahead of major event  

Duchess Sophie has taken on a major role to support King Charles and Queen Camilla ahead of the noble event.

On February 3rd, Their Majesties will host a lavish ceremony at St James’s Palace to celebrate those working in regional and local authorities across the United Kingdom.

As per the latest findings by GB News, for the prestigious occasion, the 77-year-old monarch and his life partner have invited approximately 350 local government employees to join them for the royal celebrations next Tuesday.

From the British Royal Family, the royal couple, who tied the knot in 2005, have assigned the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to join them for the event.

Despite the event’s details being made public by the royal insiders, it remains unclear whether Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, will also join the King and Queen for the noble gathering.

For those unaware, the gathering will see the attendees representing the breadth of public service delivery, from social workers and those leading efforts to tackle violence against women and girls, a cause Queen Camilla has deeply attached to over the years.

As of now, neither King Charles nor Queen Camilla has announced further details of their upcoming Royal event. 

Queen Camilla missing from key record in major royal oversight
Queen Camilla missing from key record in major royal oversight
Meghan Markle’s As Ever teams up with top chocolatier ahead of Valentine’s Day
Meghan Markle’s As Ever teams up with top chocolatier ahead of Valentine’s Day
King Charles’ quiet move highlights William’s significance over Harry?
King Charles’ quiet move highlights William’s significance over Harry?
Kensington Palace drops major update on Prince William after Harry’s new strategy
Kensington Palace drops major update on Prince William after Harry’s new strategy
King Charles, Queen Camilla lead Windsor Castle’s first regal film premiere
King Charles, Queen Camilla lead Windsor Castle’s first regal film premiere
Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027
Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027
Sarah Ferguson pal sparks concern about her wellbeing with shocking admission
Sarah Ferguson pal sparks concern about her wellbeing with shocking admission
Kate Middleton drops new mental health video as Harry battles similar issue
Kate Middleton drops new mental health video as Harry battles similar issue
Prince Harry faces health crisis amid UK legal battles: 'barely sleeping'
Prince Harry faces health crisis amid UK legal battles: 'barely sleeping'
Buckingham Palace shares Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn’s video with Queen Camilla
Buckingham Palace shares Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn’s video with Queen Camilla
Princess Kate visits Bradford charity to see impact of creative therapies on children
Princess Kate visits Bradford charity to see impact of creative therapies on children
King Charles issues urgent notice as danger hits home: ‘take extra care’
King Charles issues urgent notice as danger hits home: ‘take extra care’

Popular News

Cheerios, Pringles among popular foods hit by massive FDA recall

Cheerios, Pringles among popular foods hit by massive FDA recall
18 minutes ago
How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?

How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?
41 minutes ago
Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career

Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career
an hour ago