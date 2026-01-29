Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
Royal

Queen Camilla missing from key record in major royal oversight

The British Queen was absent from the Court Circular's official record of Tuesday's events, raising concerns among royal experts

  • By Hania Jamil
Queen Camilla missing from key record in major royal oversight

In a shocking turn of events, Queen Camilla's name was skipped out from the Court Circular's official record of Tuesday's Holocaust Memorial Day reception, raising eyebrows among royal fans.

The queen hosted the Buckingham Palace reception alongside King Charles, as they welcomed Holocaust survivors and their families in the palace.

Described as the awkward royal blunder, the administrative oversight has prompted inconsistency between the official documents and Camilla's participation during the occasion.

The Court Circular entry dated January 27, 2026 read, "The King this morning received representatives of the Holocaust Educational Trust."

It further added, "His Majesty, Patron, Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, received survivors of the Holocaust and their families."

No mention of Queen Camilla appeared anywhere in the document.

However, the official royal website mentioned both the king and queen, and the contradiction between these two official sources has not been explained.

The reception brought together individuals who survived Nazi persecution, with attendees sharing their enduring hopes for peace.

Following the gathering, King Charles and Queen Camilla performed a symbolic act of remembrance by lighting candles to mark 81 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945.

