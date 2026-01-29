Emma Raducanu ends coaching partnership with Nadal's former coach Francis Roig

Sports
  By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Emma Raducanu ended her coaching partnership with Francis Roig following her early exit from the Australian Open on Thursday, January 29.

Roig, an experienced coach who worked with Rafael Nadal joined Raducanu's team in August ahead of the US Open.

Announcing the decision on her Instagram Stories, the 23-year-old wrote, "Francis, thank you for our time together. You have been more than a coach to me and I will cherish the many good times we spent together on and off the court."

She added, “While we have come to the conclusion together that we ought not to move forward, please know that I am very grateful for all you have taught me and fond of our time together.”

British number one lost to Austria's Anastasia Potapova in straight sets in the second round at Melbourne Park.

The Spaniard was the ninth coach Raducanu has worked with since 2021 with her childhood mentor Nick Cavaday being her longest-serving coach and now she is looking for her tenth new coach.

After her defeat to Potapova, Raducanu said at that time, “I think I want to be playing a different way, and I think the misalignment with how I'm playing right now and how I want to be playing is something that I just want to work on."

Raducanu is now set to compete next at the Transylvania Open in Romanic which is scheduled to take place from February 1 to 7.

