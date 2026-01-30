Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern  

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's harassment saga continues as new candid voice messages of the actress have now been resurfaced.
On Thursday, January 29, People reported that the Gossip Girl alum sent an audio message to her It Ends With Us co-star at the time of their film's release.
The resurfaced message revealed that she spoke openly about feeling overwhelmed as she prepared to return to work, while juggling back-to-back projects and family obligations.
Blake said in the message to Justin, "I’m talking to you as a friend at this point more than anything."
"The only reason that I’m doing [that movie] before is because I gave them my word and I wouldn’t go back on that, but having a week off in between, it’s just a lot," Ryan Reynolds wife shared.
She also described the stress of returning to work without adequate childcare support, before adding, "I still don’t have a baby nurse."
Much of the message centers on scheduling concerns and her desire for more time to prepare for It Ends With Us.
"Shooting in April, shooting in March is just too soon after having a baby and not sleeping and wanting to be in my best shape," she stressed in the messages.
This audio clip came more than a year after Blake Lively’s lawsuit, which she filed in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.
Justin Baldoni has denied the allegations. Lively is seeking more than $160 million in damages, and the trial is scheduled for May 2026 in New York.
Since then, the two have been publicly feuding over the serious harassment charges.