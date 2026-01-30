Queen Rania sends heartfelt message to King Abdullah as he marks 64th birthday

King Abdullah of Jordan's wife Queen Rania marks his 64th birthday with a beautiful promise.
On Friday, January 30, the Queen of Jordan turned to her official Instagram account to publicly express her love for Abdullah as he celebrates his special day.
Sharing a beautiful portrait of her with the King, Rania wrote, "All my love today and every day. Happy birthday!"
The photo saw the couple flashing a wide smile as they posed for the camera standing very closely.
Soon after Her Majesty shared the post, Royal fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt wishes for the monarch.
"May our beloved King be well every year, and may God grant him continued health and well-being," one user wrote.
Another commented, "Every year you are our pride and joy, May God keep you together and keep you with us always, making us proud"
"Happy birthday, our leader! May God protect you and grant you a long life," a third noted.
Queen Rania and King Abdullah tied the knot in 1993 and marked their 32nd wedding anniversary last year.
They are doting parents of four children including Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.
For the unversed, King Abdullah II ascended to the throne on February 7, 1999, shortly after the death of his father, King Hussein.