‘Bhoot Police’ sequel gets exciting update

  By Salima Bhutto
'Bhoot Police' starred Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in leading role

The sequel of the highly anticipated movie Bhoot Police recently got an exciting update.

As we know, the makers are gearing up to expand it with the horror-comedy sequel.

Now, as per Pinkvilla, the sequel is officially in development and has been titled as Bhoot Police 2.

However, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, who were part of the first part, won't join the cast for the second installment.

Instead, the makers are planning to introduce a new faces which, according to the source, “can bring a fresh energy to the franchise”.

“The idea is to reinvent the franchise with a new duo. The makers are looking at two actors — one senior and one junior to create an interesting combo," said the source.

The forthcoming film will be helmed by filmmaker Priyadarshan.

A source in this regard dished out to the publication, “The filmmaker is charging a fee of Rs 21 crore for the project.”

While talking about the specific genre of the movie, the confidant shared that the sequel retains the core idea of a horror-comedy.

Backed by producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, Bhoot Police 2 is expected to go on floors by the end of the year.

