  By Sidra Khan
Nigel Ogden, BBC Radio 2 legendary broadcaster, dies ‘suddenly’ at 71

BBC Radio 2’s ‘The Organist Entertains’ presenter and performer Nigel Ogden breathes his last at age 71

  • By Sidra Khan
Beloved BBC Radio 2 presenter Nigel Ogden is no more.

In a shocking update, The Sun reported on Friday, January 30, that the legendary presenter and performed, known for hosting beloved show The Organist Entertains for nearly four decades died at the age of 71.

While Nigel Ogden’s cause of death has not been revealed yet, according to a spokesperson for BBC Radio 2, he passed away “suddenly” on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Speaking to The Mirror, the spokesperson expressed grief on the upsetting news, stating, "We were saddened to hear of the passing of former Radio 2 presenter Nigel Ogden, who hosted 'The Organist Entertains' for many years. He was much loved by our listeners. We send our condolences to his family at this sad time."

Paying tribute to the English theatre organist on Facebook, The Organist Encores said: "We're so very sorry to pass on the news that Nigel Ogden passed away yesterday. Nigel was, for 39 years, host of the Organist Entertains on BBC radio and when that was axed he spent another 5 years delving into his archive for this podcast.”

"He was always so very supportive to Damon and the team, and we will remember his friendship, humour and first-class musicianship. We are very saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Nigel Ogden,” the statement added.

Who was Nigel Ogden?

Born on November 21, 1954, Nigel Ogden was an English theatre organist, renowned for presenting and performing on the BBC Radio 2 programme The Organist Entertains between 1980 and 2018.

Alongside his broadcasting career, Ogden was an accomplished composer and touring musician, performing in theatres and churches across the UK.

