Jennifer Lopez gets candid with fans as she gears up for ‘Bridgerton’ night

Jennifer Lopez got candid with her fans as she shared her excitement for a cozy Bridgerton watch night,
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Unstoppable star addressed her “JLovers” with a playful message to celebrate the season premiere of Netflix's Bridgerton.
Exuding a "time travel" vibe in a post, J.Lo sparked the excitement in a caption, “Dearest Gentle JLovers … Who else is excited about Bridgerton tonight!? I know I am.”
In a shared post, Lopez can be seen in a strapless lilac number featuring a floor-length skirt that looked as if it were made of flower petals.
The Mother star paired her ensemble with jeweled chandelier earrings, wearing her honey bronde hair in a tousled updo.
Soon after she unveiled her stunning look, fans flooded the comments section, showering her with love and anticipation on Netflix's series new season.
One fan wrote, “Are you in it ? Then I am super excited.”
Another commented, “OMG! THIS PICTURES ARE AMAZING so so beautiful.”
The third noted, “Love it !! Great design and creativity for a gorgeous lady and great performer!!! Have fun.”
To note, Season 4 of Bridgerton has been premiered on Netflix, focusing on the highly anticipated love story of the second-eldest brother, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson).