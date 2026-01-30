D4vd case: PI unveils disturbing details about Tesla linked to Celeste's death

A shocking update about the Tesla in which Celeste Rivas' body was discovered has been shared by a private investigator, causing immense backlash.
The teen body was found in the trunk of the Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September, and the PI, hired by the singer's former landlord, shared that the vehicle was held by LAPD for only 48 hours.
As per Steve Fischer, who was hired by the homeowner of the house which the singer rented and was living in before the disturbing incident, the Tesla was returned to the impound lot for D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, to retrieve, which he did on Thursday, January 29.
"The Tesla was scheduled to go to auction tomorrow morning at 9 a.m., and I had planned to attend and inspect it. However, in the final hours before auction, David, or someone with power of attorney acting on his behalf, picked it up," Steve penned in an X post.
He also revealed that the vehicle, whose storage fees were around $10,500, had been available for pickup since September 10, even before Celeste was identified as the victim.
He concluded the disturbing details, noting, "I hope just the thought of that vehicle haunts David, and anyone else that knew Celeste was in the trunk, for the rest of their lives."
While D4vd has been named a person of interest in the case seemingly due to his vehicle and an alleged romantic relationship with the teen, authorities have not made the arrest, and his whereabouts have remained unknown since he moved out of the rented Hollywood residence.
Besides that, his friend, Neo Langston, was booked for jail after failing to appear in court as a witness this week.
Moreover, the cause and manner of Celeste Rivas' death have been kept under wraps, and as per the court's order, the documents have not been made public.