  • By Salima Bhutto
Paris Hilton drops bombshells 'shared trauma' with Britney Spears: 'Was very isolating'

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears’ close friendship dates back to early 2000s

Paris Hilton recently dropped a bombshell confession of sharing trauma with Britney Spears.

Hilton, who shares a long-term friendship with Spears that dates back to 2000s, told I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario, on Thursday, January 29,  how the duo and other celebrity women have mutual experiences.

The 44-year-old socialite began, "I was just with Britney a few weeks ago for her birthday in Mexico and we were just talking about how cruel and mean-spirited people were back then."

According to Hilton, Spears is someone that can relate to that.

"Very few people can," the media personality shared, adding, "It has made us both so strong."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hilton was asked what advice she would give her younger self.

While dishing out the advice, the The Simple Life star said, "If I were to go back and speak to my younger self I would say, 'Paris you're going to go through a lot in life and sometimes its going to be so difficult and scary and hard but one day its going to be worth it.'"

In the end, Paris Hilton weighed on, "Because you're going to inspire millions of people, you're going to create a blueprint and turn your pain into your purpose and help save the lives of children, women and survivors all around the world."

