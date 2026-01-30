Scooter Braun love life in trouble after Sydney Sweeney's latest confession?

Scooter Braun’s love life is reportedly in trouble after her rumoured girlfriend made a bombshell confession in an interview.
It all started when Sweeney, who is speculated to be dating the record executive since September 2025, revealed to Cosmopolitan what exactly does she look in the men she dates.
The Housemaid star shared, "Athletic and outgoing and funny."
According to the 28-year-old actress, she is a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with her and go skydiving with her.
Sweeney went on to say, "And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man…oh, wow, when you print that, you won’t hear the inflection in my voice.
"Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man."
The Euphoria star continued, "I’ve got myself. I’ve got an incredible group of girlfriends. I’ve got a team of bada** women. That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me."
The Anyone But You actress’ interview comes amid rumours of her dating the 44-year-old music manager.
Sources in this regard that dished out that the rumoured couple totally confident and comfortable in their relationship.
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney have also been spotted together in New York, Italy, and they even enjoyed days around New Year in Europe.