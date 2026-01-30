Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Scooter Braun love life in trouble after Sydney Sweeney's latest confession?

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are romantically linked since September 2025

  • By Salima Bhutto
Scooter Braun love life in trouble after Sydney Sweeneys latest confession?
Scooter Braun love life in trouble after Sydney Sweeney's latest confession?

Scooter Braun’s love life is reportedly in trouble after her rumoured girlfriend made a bombshell confession in an interview.

It all started when Sweeney, who is speculated to be dating the record executive since September 2025, revealed to Cosmopolitan what exactly does she look in the men she dates.

The Housemaid star shared, "Athletic and outgoing and funny."

According to the 28-year-old actress, she is a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with her and go skydiving with her.

Sweeney went on to say, "And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man…oh, wow, when you print that, you won’t hear the inflection in my voice.

"Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man."

The Euphoria star continued, "I’ve got myself. I’ve got an incredible group of girlfriends. I’ve got a team of bada** women. That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me."

The Anyone But You actress’ interview comes amid rumours of her dating the 44-year-old music manager.

Sources in this regard that dished out that the rumoured couple totally confident and comfortable in their relationship.

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney have also been spotted together in New York, Italy, and they even enjoyed days around New Year in Europe. 

Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error
Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error
D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' haunting first look revealed months after tragic discovery
D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' haunting first look revealed months after tragic discovery
Penn Badgley makes rare body image confession: ‘Never had to lose weight’
Penn Badgley makes rare body image confession: ‘Never had to lose weight’
Jennifer Lopez gets candid with fans as she gears up for ‘Bridgerton’ night
Jennifer Lopez gets candid with fans as she gears up for ‘Bridgerton’ night
Noah Centineo stars in 'John Rambo' prequel as production gets underway
Noah Centineo stars in 'John Rambo' prequel as production gets underway
Paris Hilton drops bombshells 'shared trauma' with Britney Spears: 'Was very isolating'
Paris Hilton drops bombshells 'shared trauma' with Britney Spears: 'Was very isolating'
D4vd case: PI unveils disturbing details about Tesla linked to Celeste's death
D4vd case: PI unveils disturbing details about Tesla linked to Celeste's death
Kylie Jenner goes solo at ‘The Moment’ premiere with Charli XCX
Kylie Jenner goes solo at ‘The Moment’ premiere with Charli XCX
Sydney Sweeney finally breaks silence on ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino: 'I struggle’
Sydney Sweeney finally breaks silence on ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino: 'I struggle’
Sydney Sweeney hits back at ‘MAGA Barbie’ label
Sydney Sweeney hits back at ‘MAGA Barbie’ label
Cardi B gets unexpected ruling in 2018 assault case
Cardi B gets unexpected ruling in 2018 assault case
Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern
Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern

Popular News

Kevin Warsh nominated as next Federal Reserve chair by Trump

Kevin Warsh nominated as next Federal Reserve chair by Trump
33 minutes ago
Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours

Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours

13 minutes ago
Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error

Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error
56 minutes ago