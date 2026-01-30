Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' haunting first look revealed months after tragic discovery

Celeste Rivas' decomposed body was discovered in early September in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name

  • By Hania Jamil
D4vd case: Celeste Rivas haunting first look revealed months after tragic discovery
D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' haunting first look revealed months after tragic discovery

In a heartbreaking update, the first look of Celeste Rivas' grave, whose body was discovered in the Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name in Hollywood in early September, has been revealed.

The teen, whose body was found a day before her 15th birthday, has had her final resting place unveiled for the first time.

As reported by the New York Post, her grave at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Mortuary in Rowland Heights features a polished black granite headstone honouring the teen with a picture of Celeste depicted as an angel, flanked by the Virgin of Guadalupe and etched butterflies.

The marker is black and white, except for the AI-generated photo of the teen.

Celeste disappeared from Lake Elsinore, California, in April 2024, and her decomposed body was discovered in September 2025 in a Hollywood Hills impound lot, with authorities noting that the teen might've been dead for weeks before her body was discovered.

In the latest update about the troubling case, D4vd's pal and Twitch streamer, Neo Langston, 23, was arrested for failing to appear in court as a witness in the homicide probe.

He bonded out of jail after covering his $60,000 bail early Saturday morning.

Moreover, D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been named a person of interest amid speculation about a romantic relationship between the singer and the teen.

A grand jury for the case has already been summoned, and several witnesses have presented their testimonies.

While no formal charges have been filed against D4vd, whose current whereabouts are unknown, he also been quiet on social media after cancelling his world tour in September 2025 and taking notable career hits.

Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error
Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error
Penn Badgley makes rare body image confession: ‘Never had to lose weight’
Penn Badgley makes rare body image confession: ‘Never had to lose weight’
Jennifer Lopez gets candid with fans as she gears up for ‘Bridgerton’ night
Jennifer Lopez gets candid with fans as she gears up for ‘Bridgerton’ night
Scooter Braun love life in trouble after Sydney Sweeney's latest confession?
Scooter Braun love life in trouble after Sydney Sweeney's latest confession?
Noah Centineo stars in 'John Rambo' prequel as production gets underway
Noah Centineo stars in 'John Rambo' prequel as production gets underway
Paris Hilton drops bombshells 'shared trauma' with Britney Spears: 'Was very isolating'
Paris Hilton drops bombshells 'shared trauma' with Britney Spears: 'Was very isolating'
D4vd case: PI unveils disturbing details about Tesla linked to Celeste's death
D4vd case: PI unveils disturbing details about Tesla linked to Celeste's death
Kylie Jenner goes solo at ‘The Moment’ premiere with Charli XCX
Kylie Jenner goes solo at ‘The Moment’ premiere with Charli XCX
Sydney Sweeney finally breaks silence on ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino: 'I struggle’
Sydney Sweeney finally breaks silence on ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino: 'I struggle’
Sydney Sweeney hits back at ‘MAGA Barbie’ label
Sydney Sweeney hits back at ‘MAGA Barbie’ label
Cardi B gets unexpected ruling in 2018 assault case
Cardi B gets unexpected ruling in 2018 assault case
Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern
Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern

Popular News

Kevin Warsh nominated as next Federal Reserve chair by Trump

Kevin Warsh nominated as next Federal Reserve chair by Trump
35 minutes ago
Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours

Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours

15 minutes ago
Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error

Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error
58 minutes ago