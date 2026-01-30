Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Teddi Mellencamp makes emotional admission amid cancer return rumors

Teddi Mellencamp breaks silence after her father, John Mellencamp, sparks speculation about her cancer return

  • By Sidra Khan
Teddi Mellencamp has set the record straight on her cancer return rumors.

In the mid of January, John Mellencamp sparked concern among fans by giving a troubling update about his daughter, Teddi – who shared last year that she was cancer-free after her tough fight with stage 4 of the disease.

Speaking on Joe Rogan Experience podcast, John said, "It’s not f–king fun. She’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now.”

Shortly after the podcast, the statement began making headlines, with reports suggesting that Teddi’s cancer has returned.

Breaking silence on the speculation, the 44-year-old American TV star has finally set the record straight on her cancer battle, revealing that “there’s no trace of cancer.”

On the Wednesday, January 28 episode of her and Tamra Judge’s Tow Ts in a Pod podcast, Teddi clarified, “You know, I think when he said the words ‘suffering,’ he meant like, how I’m mentally doing versus how I’m physically doing,” to which Tamra added, “Instantly people thought, ‘Oh my God, cancer’s back.’”

Making an emotional confession, Teddi shared, “No, there’s still no trace of cancer. But I’m still considered stage four and I’m still in immunotherapy, so essentially nothing’s changed other than I still — I don’t feel great … I would hope that I would be feeling better by now, but I really don’t.”

In the interview, Teddi Mellencamp also opened up about her emotional trauma, revealing that she is seeking therapy to properly process everything that happened in the recent years, including her divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

She revealed that “all of the things that happened when I had surgery, like from my divorce [from her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave] to all of a sudden being in emergency surgery, to you know, not being able to see my kids when I was recovering. I think all of those things are starting to finally hit me now. I started doing therapy, and so it’s taken its toll on me.”

Teddi Mellencamp was diagnosed of cancer in 2022, and in October 2025, she announced her victory against the disease.

