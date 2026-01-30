Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error

Entertainment
  By Javeria Ahmed
Ariana Grande poked fun at Vogue after a Photoshop slip appeared to give her six fingers, reacting with a blunt “Holy s–t” as the image quickly went viral online.

The fan account @ourpinkwitchh posted snapshots from Vogue Japan showing the Wicked star in a cream floral Dior mini skirt and top, her left hand raised delicately with a subtle sixth finger visible in a close-up.

Grande donned a sheer white glove, and several of her hand tattoos were seen in the shot.

The fan account questioned, “who’s responsible for giving ariana 6 fingers….” to which Grande replied in the comments thread, “holy s–t.”

Grande hilariously stated in a subsequent comment, “oh my goodness how exciting! i’ve been saying i need some extra appendages so that i can start an album ! thankful for this.”

Soon after she made a witty response, the fans flocked the comment section to express the reaction.

One fan noted, “i knew you were hiding something,” and another chiming in, “Ariana AI Grande.”

“This is my wallpaper and I just noticed” quipped a third, while a fourth stated, “I DIDNT EVEN NOTICE.”

Notably, the origin of the first image remains unknown, while an almost matching photo from Vogue Japan’s spread revealed nothing unusual. 

