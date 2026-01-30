Hilary Duff teases electrifying world tour ahead of new album release

January 2026 marked a dreamy start to the new year for Hilary Duff’s fans.
During the fourth stop of her ongoing Small Rooms, Big Nerves mini tour in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 29, the Sparks singer ignited a frenzy among fans by announcing that she is preparing to take over the world with upcoming new musical journey.
The 38-year-old American actress and singer – who recently made a thrilling comeback to the music scene and is set to drop her sixth studio album, Luck… or Something, next month – shared that she will soon hit the road with a large world tour.
Unveiling the buzz-worthy news, Duff called three fans on stage and provided each one of them a black T-shirt to put on before asking them to turn toward the crowd.
As each fan faced the audience, they revealed three words: “World,” “Tour,” and “Loading…,” instantly sending the crowd into a frenzy.
It is pertinent to mention that the What Dreams Are Made Of singer has revealed no other information, such as dates, cities, and guest performers, for the forthcoming world tour.
Fans’ reactions:
Taking to Instagram, Hilary Duff’s fans expressed their thrill over her world tour announcement, with one of the admirers quipping, “Well, my wallet is officially open.”
“WORLD TOUR!!! WE WON,” wrote another.
Meanwhile, a third excitedly exclaimed, “WE ARE BACK IN A MAJOR WAY!”
Hilary Duff’s upcoming sixth album:
Hilary Duff is set to release her eagerly awaited sixth studio album, Luck… or Something, on February 20, 2026.