Penn Badgley makes rare body image confession: ‘Never had to lose weight’

Penn Badgley recently made a confession about body image related to his upcoming movie, You Deserve Each Other.
For the unversed, in the upcoming adaptation of Sarah Hogle's book, the 39-year-old actor plays a dentist, in the romantic comedy, who's about to get married to Meghann Fahy but has second thoughts.
Throughout their engagement period, the couple, who suffer from cold feet, tries everything possible to call off the wedding.
Now, talking about it in an interview with Podcrushed podcast, the The Birthday Cake actor revealed that he worked hard to make their on-screen chemistry believable.
According to the Gossip Girl alum, for the role, he was "consumed with losing enough weight".
Badgley admitted that he believed that his character should have "a Marvel body" so he became completely dedicated before filming began.
The You actor explained, "I was actually mostly consumed with losing enough weight, so it just made sense for how maniacal this guy was supposed to be about his body."
In the end, he joked, "I never had to lose weight and get kind of ripped for a role, so I was just like, 'Of all things, a f**king comedy, of course.'"
The filming of Penn Badgley starrer You Deserve Each Other has completed, however, no release date has been set.