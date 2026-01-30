Kylie Jenner goes solo at ‘The Moment’ premiere with Charli XCX

Entertainment
  By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner turns heads at ‘The Moment’ premiere without Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner stepped out solo, leaving Timothée Chalamet at home as she joined scantily clad Charli XCX at the premiere of The Moment.

To mark acting career debut, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of The Moment on Thursday night.

Celebrating the milestone, Jenner exuded her elegance, showing her enviably toned midriff in a ruffled sleeveless blouse.

The mother-of-two paired the distinctive top with a flowing black satin low-rise skirt.

Jenner styled her dark brown hair slicked back off her face in a bun and she opted for a more natural glam makeup look.

She marked the solo red carpet outing, outside LA's Fine Arts Theatre before teaming up with Charli XCX for some photos.

The surprising duo sizzled for photographers, as Charli XCX stunned in a bold, barely-there outfit.

The Official singer donned a tight gray corset styled with a black PVC bra and matching hot pants.

She accessorized with a statement faux fur shawl along with sheer tights and black heels.

The Moment, which Charli XCX previously described as a 'tour mockumentary,' premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

It is slated for nationwide release on February 6, but the United States theaters will premiere The Moment on January 30.

