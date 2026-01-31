Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Sleeping without pillow? Experts say it may assist protect vision in glaucoma

Study found blood flow to the eye was also discovered to be decreased with higher elevation

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sleeping without pillow? Experts say it may assist protect vision in glaucoma
Sleeping without pillow? Experts say it may assist protect vision in glaucoma

A recent study revealed that sleeping without pillows will help individuals suffering from glaucoma in protecting vision.

A preliminary study suggests compiling pillows under the head at night may increase eye pressure to potentially harmful levels.

For the study, scientists followed 144 glaucoma patients, checking their eye pressure every two hours over an entire day.

Results indicated that when participants laid flat, intraocular pressure was significantly reduced; however, after stacking pillows under the head, the pressure was measured to be the highest.

Moreover, blood flow to the eye was also discovered to be decreased with higher elevation, a major concern because the optic nerve requires a proper nutrient and oxygen supply.

Scientists further revealed that stacked pillows change the neck position that compresses the jugular vein and interfere with natural fluid drainage from the eye.

Younger adults and people with the most common form — primary open-angle glaucoma — were found to be the most affected.

Notably, researchers stressed that skipping pillows shouldn’t be considered as a treatment for glaucoma medication or laser treatment, but avoiding some positions that bend the neck could be a low-cost solution to manage eye pressure overnight.

However, larger research is required to confirm the results.

Is Tylenol safe for babies under age of 1?
Is Tylenol safe for babies under age of 1?
How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?
How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?
Nearly 100 children found to be harmed by GOSH surgeon, review
Nearly 100 children found to be harmed by GOSH surgeon, review
Pakistan tightens surveillance to curb deadly Nipah virus
Pakistan tightens surveillance to curb deadly Nipah virus
Does reducing salt in prepared foods promote health?
Does reducing salt in prepared foods promote health?
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
Can smartwatches assist in diagnosing arrhythmias?
Can smartwatches assist in diagnosing arrhythmias?
How exercise impacts middle-age stress?
How exercise impacts middle-age stress?
Are gout medicines also beneficial for heart health?
Are gout medicines also beneficial for heart health?
Nipah virus outbreak: Airports launch COVID-style health checks
Nipah virus outbreak: Airports launch COVID-style health checks
Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study
Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study
NHS reduces bowel cancer test threshold to improve early diagnosis
NHS reduces bowel cancer test threshold to improve early diagnosis

Popular News

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

35 minutes ago
How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?

How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?
an hour ago
Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists

Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists
an hour ago