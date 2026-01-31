Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'

Shahid Kapoor has shared his honest thoughts on Bollywood amid the promotion of his upcoming project, O Romeo.
During an appearance on Prakhar Gupta podcast, the Jab We Met actor highlighted the stark difference between an artist seeking an authentic reaction from the audience and the manufactured marketing.
Kapoor noted that while marketing is necessary, he has never believed in PR cycles, and one needs to understand how much of it is right.
"People don't understand, but it's a miracle of life — that a room full of people is actually clapping, whistling and acknowledging you, giving you status above their own," said the 44-year-old.
The Kabir Singh actor also spoke about the audience's shrinking attention span when it comes to watching longer formats, adding, "See, the candle is burning from both ends."
He continued, "The audience is losing patience; their minds can't focus. They need stimulation, they need breaks, because it's a dopamine hit."
"The creators are doing the same to themselves, so when they try to focus and work, their ability to create is compromised. It's not that the audience doesn’t want to watch films; it's also that we are not making as many good films as we should. So it’s a two-way process."
For the unversed, fans will see Shahid Kapoor in an upcoming film helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, titled O Romeo, alongside Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey in key roles.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13.