  • By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Kate mom helps Prince William break free from rigid palace life

Middleton family has played a role in providing stability and support to the Prince and Princess of Wales

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Carole Middleton’s unwavering support has been described as ‘absolutely pivotal’ in the lives of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William.

As per Gb News, Richard Fitzwilliams highlighted the major role Middleton family has played a role in providing stability and support to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal analyst noted that Middleton’s guidance has played a crucial role in the lives of Prince William and Catherine, particularly amid the heightened pressures of recent years.

“Terribly important,” Fitzwilliams said, adding, It’s the stability William loved. He could be informal. That’s what they’ve developed.”

He suggested the Middletons have long provided a sense of normality distinct from royal life, allowing the Prince of Wales to step outside rigid Palace structures and experience a more conventional family environment.

It is revealed that Middleton proved herself a continuous support system for William and Kate as she brought a sense of normality different from royal life.

Her presence enabled the Prince of Wales to escape the confines of royal routines and embrace a more ordinary family setting.

“This is all below the radar,” he said noting, ““They wouldn’t want us to know. The whole thing is the support mechanism, the support network.”

“The support mechanism they arranged during the fateful period of Catherine’s illness was absolutely pivotal,” Fitzwilliams said, referring to the princess’s announcement last year that her cancer is now in remission.

To note, Middleton rarely commented publicly on royal matters since her daughter Kate Middleton's marriage in 2011.

She has maintained a low profile alongside her husband, Michael Middleton as she was last seen publicly earlier this month, when she joined Catherine and her sister, Pippa Matthews, for a low-key lunch at a French restaurant in Berkshire to mark the princess’s 44th birthday.

