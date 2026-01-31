Entertainment
Kanye West, North West light up Mexico stage with surprise duet

Kanye West was joined by his daughter, North West, at his concert in Mexico City.

On Friday, January 30, the controversial rapper gave fans an exciting night by performing his hit tracks. In addition, he also sang an unreleased track alongside his 12-year-old daughter.

"You know, I never left/ Cause every road that leads to heavens is right beside you/ so I can say, 'Hello, my only one,'" Kanye sang while wearing an all-white jumpsuit.

While North, rocking an oversized black ensemble, joined in, duetting with her dad on the harmony.

North is the eldest daughter of Kanye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who divorced in 2021.

Kanye and Kim co-parent their children, and despite a strained relationship, the pair has reportedly found a compromise to support their daughter's music pursuits.

"I'm a really empathetic person. I mean, at the end of the day, we're always family," the Skims founder said on her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast titled Khloé in Wonderland earlier this month.

Discussing their co-parenting style, Kim noted, "I always look at it that way, no matter what's going on. There are times when I have to be super protective and there are times when, at any moment, I would love that relationship. I've always said that."

She added, "The music side and the producing isn't my thing, and that's her bonding thing with her dad. Even just coming up with stuff, we have to communicate about how North moves through that world and all these opportunities that come her way, and having to filter that and respecting his opinion on the things that go on with his kids is really important."

Kim and West also share sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 6, as well as daughter Chicago, 8.

