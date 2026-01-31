Trending

Hania Amir calls out fashion critics over brutal bride look reviews

The 'Anaa' actress has requested fashion critics to show empathy on brides' special day

  • By Hania Jamil
Hania Amir has spoken about harsh criticism brides face on their big day during this wedding season.

As a number of celebrities and notable industry names are tying the knot and sharing their special days on public platforms, there has been an influx of fashion review accounts that are eager to share their expertise on their fashion choices and dresses.

Turning to her Instagram account on Saturday, January 31, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress penned, "Fashion critique makes sense on runways, campaigns, red carpets."

"But I've seen too many brides turned into review material on their wedding day and I genuinely don't understand the point," she added.

Picture Credit: Hania Amir/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Hania Amir/ Instagram

Hania posed a key question, asking why it's so "important" to ruin a person's "happiest" day by analysing and giving brutal reviews and suggestions.

Concluding her strong-worded statement, the Mere Humsafar actress noted, "Some moments aren't meant to be rated. They're meant to be felt. Empathy will always be more stylish than criticism."

On the work front, Hania Amir is stealing fans' hearts globally with her currently airing drama, Mere Zindagi Hai Tu, where she is starring alongside Bilal Abbas Khan.

