Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Deanne Lane, Emmy-winning journalist & ex KSDK anchor, dies at 65

  • By Sidra Khan
Deanne Lane has passed away!

On Friday, January 30, KSDK reported that its longtime anchor, who joined the station back in 1983, breathed her last at the age of 65.

According to her former colleagues, Deanne Lane’s cause of death was a stroke.

Speaking about the late anchor, Sports Director Frank Cusumano warmly praised, "Deanne helped to build KSDK. She was the daughter of a legendary broadcaster and she became a legendary broadcaster. She had the right dose of energy, poise and confidence. The bigger the story, the better she was. She was passionate about her work and was really wonderful to be around. I can't ever remember being around her when she wasn't a lot of fun."

The channel’s General Manager Alicia Elsner also paid a tribute to Lane, stating, "Deanne Lane was a beloved member of our KSDK family who brought truth, compassion, and integrity to every story she told. She didn't just report the news—she made a difference in the lives of those she covered and those who watched her."

"While we are heartbroken by her loss, we celebrate her remarkable 20+ year career and a life well-lived in service to others," she added.

Notably, Deanne Lane is survived by her husband, Chris Pappas, and son, Griffin Goodrich.

After joining KSDK, Lane quickly shined in her role and got famous as the station’s "Night Beat" reporter, covering major incidents, including the Columbine shooting, the Oklahoma City bombing, Hurricane Katrina and the Kirkwood City Hall shooting.

She spent nearly 27 years at the station, earning an Emmy Award for her journalism.

