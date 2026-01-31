Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Tom Cruise's crucial role in David Beckham's family drama revealed

The Beckham family has been torn into two with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz on one side and other members on the opposite

  • By Sidra Khan
Tom Cruise steps into Beckham family drama with bombshell advice
Tom Cruise steps into Beckham family drama with bombshell advice

In a surprising new update, Tom Cruise has been named in the Beckham family feud.

A new report by National Enquirer has revealed that the Mission: Impossible star – who has been a very close and longtime friend of David Beckham – has stepped into the family drama with a bombshell move.

According to an insider, the 63-year-old American star has given a crucial advice to his 50-year-old English footballer pal, asking him to keep the doors open for Brooklyn Beckham despite the ongoing rift.

“Tom’s been telling David to be patient, to keep the door open, and to not let pride or anger get in the way of eventually repairing things. Tom really feels for David,” shared the source.

They added, “Tom has shared what he’s learned the hard way. You cannot force these situations. Sometimes, all you can do is make sure your child knows you’re there when they’re ready.”

“David is desperate for things to improve with Brooklyn, but he doesn’t want to make it worse by pushing too hard, so he’s taking Tom’s advice. As much as David and Victoria want to speak out and defend themselves right now, they’re being told by everyone in their circle, including Tom, to stay silent and only engage with Brooklyn privately,” the tipster further stated.

This revelation comes over a week after the eldest child of the Beckhams, Brooklyn, unleashed a series of scathing claims against his parents – David and Victoria Beckham, on his official Instagram Stories, making it clear that he does not want to reconcile with them.

