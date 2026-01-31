Popular sitcom icon Grady Demond Wilson dies at age of 79  

Sanford and Son actor Grady Demond Wilson has tragically passed away at the age of 79.
As reported by the U.S. Sun, the legendary television icon has died after his brief battle with chronic illness at his home in Palm Springs on Friday, January 30th, 2026.
Wilson’s son, Demond Wilson Jr., confirmed his death on Saturday, January 31st, revealing the actor had been dealing with cancer.
"I love him. He was a great man," his son lamented while paying tribute to his legendary father.
For those unaware, the deceased actor starred in everything from The New Odd Couple to Baby ... I’m Back! In his years as an actor, his final project coming in 2023 with the TV series Eleanor’s Bench.
Grady Demond Wilson, who was married to his wife and popular model Cicely Johnson, in 1974, welcomed six children together.
In 1984, he took the oath as a minister in the Church of God in Christ, writing several Christian books and a memoir before his death.
Speaking of his autobiography in 2009, Demond said, "It's just a documented truth, behind-the-scenes factual account of what happened during those years. Redd (Foxx) and I were making history back in those days."
Grady Demond Wilson's family has yet to reveal the details of his mass funeral.