Akshay Kumar reacts to Rani Mukerji's fierce performance in 'Mardaani 3' 

Akshay Kumar is calling Rani Mukerji "Goddess" after witnessing her power-packed performance in Mardaani 3.
Over the weekend, Bollywood's Khiladi took to his Instagram account to shower praise on his beloved fellow actress, who recently shattered the box office's records due to her fierce acting in a new film.
Kumar penned a heartfelt note for Mukerji as he further encouraged fans to must watch the movie, which is currently running in theatres.
"Go watch the 'Goddess' of acting in her most powerful avatar. I saw it. I loved it. Don't miss it! #RaniMukerji," the Jolly LLB 3 actor stated in his caption.
Akshay was not the first celebrity to give a huge shout-out to Rani Mukerji since her new film released in the theatres.
Shah Rukh Khan, Guari Khan and others have also showered immense praise on the actress with heartfelt tributes.
The King Khan lovingly tweeted, "Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji."
While his wife, Gauri, reviewed, "What a strong performance. Rani, you were brilliant in #Mardaani3. Such a gripping film… a must-watch. All the best to everyone who worked on this film!! #RaniMukerji @yrf."
Mardaani 3, which premiered on January 30th, revolves around the life of a female cop, Shivani, played by Rani Mukerji, who investigates the case of 93 young girls who went missing under mysterious circumstances in a period of three months.