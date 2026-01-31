Bianca Censori considered leaving Kanye West before rehab stay

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, reportedly attempted to leave what she described as an “unhappy” marriage before the rapper entered rehab.
After issuing a public apology and addressing his past remarks on anti-sematic, a source told PEOPLE that Censori tried to leave West before he entered treatment.
"Bianca had been very unhappy in their marriage for a while and tried to get out a number of times," the source stated.
On Wednesday, Vanity Fair published an email interview, the Famous rapper has openly discussed his bipolar disorder, claimed that he was in a "deep depressive episode" from an antipsychotic drug, and he ended up in "a rehab facility in Switzerland.”
"He's been in this vicious cycle for years. When he's not in a good space mentally, he tends to create so much drama, which then has lasting consequences," source shared.
The tipster stated, "And when he reaches a more stable place, he becomes very aware of the damages he's caused his family, friends and himself. The awareness brings this intense guilt and regret, making it hard for him to stay emotionally healthy. He understands what he's done and that weighs heavily on him. By the time he's feeling clearer, there's already so much fallout."
To note, on January 26, West published a paid full-page letter in The Wall Street Journal, attributing his past behavior and antisemitic remarks to bipolar disorder.