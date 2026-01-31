Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi's bond raise eyebrows after Tom Ackerley awkward appearance

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s reportedly intense on-set bond has sparked fresh chatter after an awkward three-way encounter.
Speaking to Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James said that regardless of the rumours around the Wuthering Heights co-stars, Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley appeared uncomfortable during an awkward interaction at the films premiere afterparty, where the trio were seen together.
In the obtained photos from the event, Tom and Jacob stood on either end of the group for the photos and Judi disclosed that Tom's “mixed emotions smile” suggested the faintest hint of a cry for help.”
Judi continued, “The posing looks a little cruel here, not just because very few if many men could style it out opposite Jacob, but because Tom is not posing next to his wife, which he might have done as her ‘plus one’ for the afterparty evening.”
The body expert added, “'When he does pose with Margot in these photos he's still in a sandwich, this time with her producer on the other side.”
Judi also said, “Tom's actual body pose looks relatively mature and relaxed, with one hand in his pocket suggesting a desire to look suave.”
Margot appeared confident and animated, projecting excitement through her wide smile and assured stance, while Jacob came across relaxed and passive, with an effortlessly laidback presence, the expert noted.
To note, this update came after Jacob previously raised eyebrows when he declared that he and Margot were “obsessed” with each other.
“We have a mutual obsession,” he told the platform Fandango, adding, “I think the thing is, regardless of plot or screenplay, if you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you're going to make sure you're within 5 to 10 metres at all times.”
Notably, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi film Wuthering Heights is scheduled for release in the United States and the United Kingdom on February 13, 2026.