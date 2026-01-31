Catherine O’Hara’s death: New details of her final hours laid bare

Catherine O’Hara was rushed to the hospital in the early morning hours in serious condition, hours before her death.
As per Page Six,a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson shared that Paramedics were called to the Home Alone star’s Brentwood home at 4:48 a.m. Friday morning for a medical aid call.
The spokesperson shared that O’Hara was taken to hospital in “serious condition” before she passed away.
However, the details surrounding O’Hara’s death are not yet known, though her agency described it as following a brief illness.
Notably, O’Hara suffered from Situs inversus, an uncommon congenital condition in which a person’s organs are reversed from their normal positions as her liver, for example, appeared on her left and her heart on the right.
It is generally not dangerous, but spotting health problems later can be tricky since symptoms may show up in unusual locations.
O’Hara is loved and remembered by her husband of 33 years, Bob Welch, and their two sons, Matthew, 31, and Luke, 29.
O’Hara began her career in 1974 in The Second City, a performance arts theater, in her hometown of Toronto, Canada.
She soared into the limelight when she took on the role of Delia Deetz in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice.