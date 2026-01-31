Kevin Gates makes shocking claim about his late father's battle with AIDS

Kevin Gates has opened up about his late father's struggles with AIDS, which has remained one of the most devastating diseases globally.
While there is still no definitive cure for HIV, Gates has claimed that he could've cured his father.
During his appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, the rapper noted that his father contracted the virus through sharing needles with an infected individual, leading to his ultimate death.
"He never lied to me about nothing," Gates said, expressing admiration for his father, whom he lost in his early teen years.
The Really Really rapper displayed a strong conviction that he could've potentially cured his father using holistic medicine.
"If I could go back in time...I could've cured him," said the rapper while acknowledging the profound lessons learnt from his father's life.
Despite no scientific proof, Kevin Gates has remained firm in his beliefs in alternative health practices.
Previously, in an interview on The Truth After Dark podcast, Gates emphasised the importance of spiritual alignment and holistic health.
He discussed the concept of semen retention and its significance in personal energy and male vitality, indicating a broader approach to lifestyle and health choices.