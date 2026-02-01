Mariah Carey kicks off Grammys season with MusiCares Person of the Year honor 

Mariah Carey is shining bright with her new honor.
The Obsessed singer made a dazzling appearance at the start-studded charity gala of the 2026 MusiCares on January 30, where she was recognized with an esteemed honor.
At the ceremony, the 56-year-old American singer-songwriter received this year’s Person of the Year honor, marking a truly proud moment for her.
For those unversed, MusiCares Foundation is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1993 by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences – the same organization that distributes the Grammy Awards.
To express her heartfelt emotions on receiving the prestigious title, Mariah Carey took to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, January 31, and shared a delightful post.
“Thank you @musicares. This honors means everything to me. Thank you so much to the incredible performers, and every individual and company alike who showed up. I will never forget this,” she stated.
The All I Want for Christmas is You hitmaker also posted a carousel of her gorgeous snaps from the event, radiating glow in a stunning black ensemble paired with sparkling diamond jewelry.
Fans’ reactions:
On Mariah Carey’s post, one of the fans sweetly commented, “You deserve all this and more, LEGEND!!”
“Mariah is a hard worker she deserves respect and all flowers,” another wrote.
“It was an amazing night, you deserve all the tributes, queen. We’ll love you forever!,” added a third.
Mariah Carey 2026 Grammy nomination:
For the 2026 Grammy Awards, Mariah Carey has been nominated for Best Remixed Recording alongside Kaytranada for their song Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix).