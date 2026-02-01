Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Mariah Carey kicks off Grammys season with MusiCares Person of the Year honor

The ‘Obsessed’ singer reflects on her emotions after receiving the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year honor

  • By Sidra Khan
Mariah Carey kicks off Grammys season with MusiCares Person of the Year honor
Mariah Carey kicks off Grammys season with MusiCares Person of the Year honor 

Mariah Carey is shining bright with her new honor.

The Obsessed singer made a dazzling appearance at the start-studded charity gala of the 2026 MusiCares on January 30, where she was recognized with an esteemed honor.

At the ceremony, the 56-year-old American singer-songwriter received this year’s Person of the Year honor, marking a truly proud moment for her.

For those unversed, MusiCares Foundation is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1993 by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences – the same organization that distributes the Grammy Awards.

To express her heartfelt emotions on receiving the prestigious title, Mariah Carey took to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, January 31, and shared a delightful post.

“Thank you @musicares. This honors means everything to me. Thank you so much to the incredible performers, and every individual and company alike who showed up. I will never forget this,” she stated.

The All I Want for Christmas is You hitmaker also posted a carousel of her gorgeous snaps from the event, radiating glow in a stunning black ensemble paired with sparkling diamond jewelry.

Fans’ reactions:

On Mariah Carey’s post, one of the fans sweetly commented, “You deserve all this and more, LEGEND!!”

“Mariah is a hard worker she deserves respect and all flowers,” another wrote.

“It was an amazing night, you deserve all the tributes, queen. We’ll love you forever!,” added a third.

Mariah Carey 2026 Grammy nomination:

For the 2026 Grammy Awards, Mariah Carey has been nominated for Best Remixed Recording alongside Kaytranada for their song Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix).

Tom Cruise up for ‘steadier’ romance with A-list icon after Ana de Armas split?
Tom Cruise up for ‘steadier’ romance with A-list icon after Ana de Armas split?
Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
Catherine O'Hara kept mystery illness hidden from pals with husband Bo Welch?
Catherine O'Hara kept mystery illness hidden from pals with husband Bo Welch?
Taylor Swift clarifies her true ‘intention’ in Lively-Baldoni legal mess
Taylor Swift clarifies her true ‘intention’ in Lively-Baldoni legal mess
Charli XCX receive warm praise from 'The Gallerist' director for her 'craft'
Charli XCX receive warm praise from 'The Gallerist' director for her 'craft'
D4vd's Tesla to be crushed? PI makes major discovery linked to Celeste's death
D4vd's Tesla to be crushed? PI makes major discovery linked to Celeste's death
Snoop Dogg's daughter announces shocking death: ‘Lost the love of my life'
Snoop Dogg's daughter announces shocking death: ‘Lost the love of my life'
The Weeknd shut out, Taylor Swift next? Top 10 dramas expected at 2026 Grammys
The Weeknd shut out, Taylor Swift next? Top 10 dramas expected at 2026 Grammys
Cardi B addresses speculation over her and Stefon Diggs’ baby name
Cardi B addresses speculation over her and Stefon Diggs’ baby name
Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos arrested days after split news
Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos arrested days after split news
Kanye West, North West light up Mexico stage with surprise duet
Kanye West, North West light up Mexico stage with surprise duet

Popular News

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
an hour ago
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle

Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
2 hours ago
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute

Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
3 hours ago