Catherine O'Hara kept mystery illness hidden from pals with husband Bo Welch?

  By Hania Jamil
The 'Home Alone' actress died Friday at the age of 71 after battling an unknown illness

Catherine O'Hara and her husband, Bo Welch, reportedly did not inform their pals and inner circle about the actress' mystery illness ahead of her death.

The Schitt's Creek actress passed away on Friday at the age of 71 at her home "following a brief illness," confirmed her agency, CAA.

As reported by PageSix, the LAPD responded to a distraught call at 4:48 a.m., and they subsequently transported her to a hospital in "serious" condition.

While the cause of death has not been revealed, according to 911 dispatch audio, O'Hara was having "breathing difficulty" before she passed away.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Welch might have been aware of "what was coming," but "many of those closest to O'Hara were kept in the dark about her condition during her final days."

Sources told the outlet on Saturday that some pals were left in "complete shock" following the death of the Home Alone actress.

Moreover, O'Hara was scheduled to film Season 2 of Seth Rogen's The Studio; however, she pulled out just days prior to her passing.

"It was not widely known she was dealing with any health or major issues," an insider told the outlet following her death.

Beside her spouse of 33 years, Catherine O'Hara has left behind sons Matthew, 31, and Luke, 29.

Following her death, fans, co-stars, and celebrities have flooded the social media platforms, paying tribute to the actress and her remarkable career spanning over five decades.

