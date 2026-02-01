Charli XCX receive warm praise from 'The Gallerist' director for her 'craft'

Charli XCX recently received praise from her newly released movie, The Gallerist director, Cathy Yan.
The filmmaker happened to talk to PEOPLE during the movie premiere last week in Park City, Utah.
During her red carpet appearance, she praised the singer-actress' acting talent, calling her “insightful”.
“She is so good,” said Yan, adding that the 33-year-old singer really knows the craft.
“She is a cinephile through and through, said the director of the movie,” adding, “She really respects films, and I just find her so interesting and so mature and so insightful.”
According to the 40-year-old director, the Apple singer’s talents don’t stop at the recording booth, and the film ended up being a great fit for her.
It’s worth mentioning here that Charli XCX’s The Gallerist had its official world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2026.
The dark comedy movie, apart from the singer, also stars Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega in crucial roles.
The newly released film also features Sterling K. Brown, Zach Galifianakis, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
The movie follows an art gallery owner, played by Portman, who enlists her long-suffering assistant, played by Ortega, to sell a highly controversial piece of art.