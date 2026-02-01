Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
D4vd's Tesla to be crushed? PI makes major discovery linked to Celeste's death

Celeste Rivas' body was discovered in early September 2025, over a year after she disappeared from Lake Elsinore

D4vd's Tesla to be crushed? PI makes major discovery linked to Celeste's death  

A private investigator hired by D4vd's Hollywood home landlord has shared his latest findings linked to the Tesla in which Celeste Rivas' decomposed body was found.

Previously, Steve Fisher revealed that just days after the teen body was discovered, the vehicle was made available to pick up, which D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, or someone with power of attorney, did on January 29.

In the latest update, the PI noted that the Tesla was handed to an individual with "notarized paperwork", and that they later transferred the ownership "into their own name".

Steve shared that as an investigator, he can't disclose the new owner's identity, penning, "It's clear this was a calculated move to get the car out of public view and out of David's name. I wouldn't be surprised if it's about to be crushed."

The report about the singer's Tesla came a week after D4vd's pal and streamer, Neo Langston, was arrested for not appearing in court as a witness in the homicide investigation. He bonded out of jail after covering his $60,000 bail.

Moreover, D4vd has been named a person of interest in the case amid speculation about a romantic relationship between the singer and the teen, who was last seen in April 2024 and whose body was discovered in early September, just a day after her 15th birthday.

A grand jury for the case has already been summoned, and several witnesses have presented their testimonies.

No formal charges have been filed against D4vd, whose current whereabouts are unknown, and as per the court's order, the cause and manner of Celeste Rivas' death have not been made public.

