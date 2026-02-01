Snoop Dogg's daughter announces shocking death: ‘Lost the love of my life'

Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, recently announced that she lost the love of her life.
According to the daughter of the 54-year-old rapper, she lost her infant daughter.
The 26-year-old musician shared the devastating news on her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 31, that featured a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her baby.
In the caption, Broadus wrote, “Monday I lost the love of my life. My Codi.”
Moreover, along with captions, she also inserted an emoji of an angel wing.
Her fiancé, Wayne Deuce, also shared a series of photos on his own Instagram Stories, writing, “I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you. ”
He wrote over an image of himself holding his daughter, adding, “My baby.”
For the unversed, the youngest child and only daughter of Dogg, at the time of her now deceased daughter’s birth, revealed that she was born three months earlier.
In a February 2025 Instagram post, Codi wrote, “The princess arrived at 6 months.”
Snoop Dogg’s youngest daughter Cori Broadus first announced she was pregnant with a daughter in December 2024.