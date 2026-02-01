Taylor Swift clarifies her true ‘intention’ in Lively-Baldoni legal mess

Taylor Swift has seemingly clarified her true "intention" in the legal mess of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
According to Page Six, Swift is choosing distance over new drama after her private text messages with the 38-year-old actress were made public.
The source, in this regard, dished out to the publication, the 36-year-old singer is instead more focused on her personal life, including wedding plans with fiancé, Travis Kelce.
In short, Swift does not view the case as her fight, the insider revealed, adding that she has no intention of engaging with it publicly and is largely unbothered by the headlines surrounding the case.
It’s worth mentioning here that Taylor Swift was dragged into the legal battle between the It Ends with Us costars in May 2025, when she was subpoenaed as a witness in the lawsuit.
The controversy began from a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Lively against Baldoni in December 2024, which he denied.
A month later, he also filed a counter-lawsuit against his costar and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, however, it was dismissed by the judge in October 2025.
The trial date for the main lawsuit set to begin on May 18, 2026, in New York.